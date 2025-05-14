Russian troops advance in Verkhnekamenskoye community in Donetsk region — expert

LUGANSK, May 14. /TASS/. Russian troops advanced in the community of Verkhnekamenskoye near Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during active operations, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Wednesday.

"During active combat operations in Verkhnekamenskoye, our troops gained control of a part of the eastern street with residential buildings, a kindergarten and a church and made serious advances in the area of a school," the military expert said.

The situation in the community remains tense, he added.

"The enemy is engaged in active defense and is employing all available weapons. The Ukrainian military command also regularly deploys fresh forces there," he said.