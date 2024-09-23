Russian, Lao servicemen hold first joint exercise in Russia’s Far East — top brass

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Servicemen from Russia’s Eastern Military District and the Lao People’s Army have held a joint exercise on the Sergeyevsky traning range in the Far East’s Primorye Territory, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The first joint exercise involving servicemen from the Eastern Military District and the Lao People’s Army was held as part of the Russian-Lao drills Laros 2024 on the Sergeyevsky range in the Primorye Territory," the ministry said. "The training studied the routes of tactical groups and terrain features. Also, communication between units was practiced," the ministry specified.

The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that the first stage of the drills will begin on September 25. The joint group of Russian and Lao troops will, among other things, practice negotiating with mock terrorists, evacuating civilians and mopping up a locality from illegal armed formations.

Russian tank and drone crews, special forces, air defense, electronic warfare and signals units, as well as part of Russia’s Aerospace Forces’ attack and army aviation forces are taking part in the drills. The Lao People’s Army has deployed motorized rifle and special purpose units, as well as technical communications support and drone crews.