Russia’s drone production should increase fivefold by 2030 — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia should increase the production of drones more than fivefold in the coming years, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a strategic meeting dedicated to new national projects.

"In the coming years, it is important for Russia to continue actively creating its own technical and production base. For example, by the end of the decade dozens of new technological chains are expected to be created in the chemical industry. In the field of composite materials - over 15 production facilities and 60 products. The production of drones should increase more than fivefold," the Prime Minister said.

He explained that the new national projects pay special attention to achieving technological leadership. "Nine national projects are aimed at this," the Prime Minister said.