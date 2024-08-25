Putin hears reports from commanders performing combat missions in areas bordering Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin heard reports from commanders performing combat missions in areas bordering Ukraine late on Saturday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The commanders of the Black Sea Fleet’s 810th Marine Brigade, the Pacific Fleet’s 155th Marine Brigade, the 11th Separate Air Assault Brigade, the 56th Air Assault Regiment and the 51st Airborne Regiment reported to the supreme commander-in-chief about the situation along the line of engagement and the initiatives related to their areas of responsibility, which had been approved by the command of their respected battlegroups.

Earlier, the Kremlin said that on Saturday, Putin had held a meeting with the leadership of the Joint Group of Forces. The meeting took place at one of the Defense Ministry’s command posts. According to the Kremlin press service, the supreme commander-in-chief heard reports from Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Chief of the General Staff Main Operational Directorate Sergey Rudskoy, which concerned "activities to fight off the enemy forces that have invaded the Kursk Region and the measures that have been taken to destroy them, as well as the current achievements in the special military operation.".