Middle East accounts for about a half of Rosoboronexport orders — CEO

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. About 50% of the orders portfolio of Rosoboronexport accrues to countries of the Middle East, CEO of the Russian state arms export agency Alexander Mikheev told TASS at the Army 2024 forum.

"The Middle East traditionally accounts for about 50% of Rosoboronexport’ portfolio of orders. Countries of the region take interest in a wide range of Russian armament: air defense systems and counter-drone aids, armor materiel, armored vehicles, military and military transport aviation, helicopters, unmanned systems and a number of specimens for the Navy," Mikheev noted.

The company is currently holding talks on certain positions for organizing projects within the framework of industrial partnership, the chief executive said. This will make it possible to manufacture products in the territory of customer countries through joint ventures or under license contracts.

The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region. Specimens of armament, materiel and special vehicles will be showed to participants during the event. TASS is the strategic media partner of the forum.