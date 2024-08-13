Armored vehicles potential growing after AI rollout

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. The combat potential of armored vehicles increases significantly after providing them with artificial intelligence (AI) elements, department head of the Russian Defense Ministry Vasily Elistratov told TASS on the sidelines of the Army 2024 forum.

"Many items of armor armament going from the special military operation zone to the rear for reconditioning return after repair with artificial intelligence elements this time. That is. These are the remotely controlled modules, the automatic target tracker and the movement support system. The base actually seems to be the vehicle of 1980s but this is already a brand-new armament item, which demonstrates absolutely different results in modern conditions. We can already say at present that combat potentials of armament specimens after reconditioning and providing them with intellectualization elements are much above the bas ones. This is evidenced by the track record of their use in the special military operation zone," Elistratov said.

The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region. Specimens of armament, materiel and special vehicles will be showed to participants during the event. TASS is the strategic media partner of the forum.