Russian Aerospace Forces to receive Knyaz Pozharsky, Arkhangelsk submarines by year-end

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces will receive Project 955A strategic nuclear submarine Knyaz Pozharsky (code name Borey-A) and Project 885M multipurpose nuclear submarine Arkhangelsk (code name Yasen-M) by the end of 2024, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev told TASS at the Army 2024 international arms show.

"Knyaz Pozharsky and Arkhangelsk nuclear submarines will undoubtedly be transferred to the Aerospace Forces by the end of 2024," he said.

Sevmash Shipyard CEO Mikhail Budnichenko told TASS earlier that both submarines were undergoing contractor sea trials.