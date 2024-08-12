Improving Supercam S350M UAV's resistance to jamming is priority — developer

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Specialists keep working daily on adapting the characteristics of the Supercam S350M unmanned system to the situation in the special operation zone, one of their priorities being the vehicle’s better resistibility to electronic warfare means, the spokesman for the Unmanned Systems group of companies has told TASS.

"We are working daily to adapt the parameters of our drones. Based on the results of evaluating the experience of combat use, we are forming a list of improvements and amendments to both electronics and hardware. The main priorities are greater safety of UAV operators, resistance to jamming, better data quality and integration into military software systems. We are constantly developing. We set trends," the company said.

The group of companies Unmanned Systems at the international military-technical forum Army-2024 in a joint exposition with partners demonstrates the most popular products, "including an upgraded version of the flagship system with UAV Supercam S350, a modification of the S350 in the convertiplane configuration Supercam SX350, compact UAV Supercam S150, and UAV copter type Supercam X4", the company said.

