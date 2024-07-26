Russian ex-deputy defense chief Bulgakov detained on corruption charges — FSB

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Army General Dmitry Bulgakov who was in charge of troop logistics support has been apprehended on corruption charges and taken into Moscow’s Lefortovo pretrial detention facility, the press office of the Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Friday.

"The Federal Security Service jointly with the Interior Ministry and the Investigative Committee has apprehended former Deputy Defense Minister Army General D. V. Bulgakov and taken him into Pretrial Detention Facility No. 2 of Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service as part of a criminal probe into corruption," the press office said in a statement.

Investigative and operational measures are underway to establish all the circumstances and causes that contributed to Bulgakov’s unlawful activity, it said.

Bulgakov is 69 years old. He worked as deputy defense minister in charge of logistics support of the Russian Armed Forces from 2008 to September 24, 2022. He was awarded the title of the Hero of Russia in 2016.