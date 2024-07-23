Russian corvettes return to home base in Vladivostok after joint drills with Chinese navy

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian missile corvettes have returned to the Pacific Fleet’s main naval base in Vladivostok after joint drills with the Chinese navy, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The crews of the Pacific Fleet’s corvettes Rezky, Gromky and Sovershenny have returned to the Fleet’s main base in Vladivostok after their participation in the Russia-China exercise Maritime Interaction 2024 and maritime patrolling with the naval forces of the People’s Republic of China in the waters of the Asia-Pacific region," the press office said in a statement.

The naval sailors of both countries practiced anti-submarine warfare and a naval combat, air defense of a group of ships and vessel escorting. They also sharpened the skills of joint operations to search for and rescue persons in distress at sea, it specified.

"During the exercise Maritime Interaction 2024, the sailors accomplished about 30 combat exercises and, in particular, conducted joint artillery firings against naval, coastal and aerial targets," the press office said.

Over 15 days of joint patrolling, Russian and Chinese naval ships covered a distance of about 4,800 nautical miles in the waters of the Asia-Pacific region.

The Russian missile corvettes will soon replenish their supplies while their crews will inspect onboard equipment. After the preparatory measures are over, the missile corvettes will keep accomplishing their assigned missions pursuant to their combat training plan, the press office reported.