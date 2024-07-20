Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions leave two civilians injured

GENICHESK, July 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling has left a female civilian injured in the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Kiev militants carried out a mortar attack on a residential quarter in Novaya Kakhovka, injuring a woman born in 1957," he wrote on Telegram, adding that the woman had been taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a combine operator suffered injuries in a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, Acting Governor Alexey Smirnov said.

"A Ukrainian drone attacked a combine harvester in a field near the village of Snagost in the Korenevsky District today. The combine operator suffered injuries and was taken to Glushkovo District Hospital for treatment," he wrote on Telegram.