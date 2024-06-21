Russia may rise to high positions on world’s drone boat market — exporter

KRONSTADT, June 21. /TASS/. Russia may rise to a high position on the global market for unmanned surface vehicles, also known as drone boats, TASS learned from Rosoboronexport, Russia’s state exporter of military and dual-use products.

"The market for these vehicles is still emerging. The majority of foreign countries have no tried-and-tested concept for their practical use. It is at this stage that other countries, our potential customers, are beginning to understand what drone boats are and why they are important. We are trying to assist them whenever we can. And, I believe, we have excellent designs and solutions that can secure us a good niche on this market," a Rosoboronexport official told TASS on the sidelines of Fleet-2024 International Maritime Defense Show, where the exporter unveiled Russian-made drone boats.

The state-run Russian defense exporter unveiled three of its drone boat models - Orkan, Vizir and BEK-1000 - during the show.

The Fleet-2024 International Maritime Defense Show is taking place in St. Petersburg for the 12th time, and for the second time - on the territory of the tourist and recreational cluster in Kronstadt, known as Island of Forts. The event began on June 19 and will continue until June 23.

