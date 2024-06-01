Russian forces strike Ukrainian power facilities, Western weapon depots — Defence Ministry

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a massive strike at Ukrainian power facilities in response to Kiev’s attempts to damage Russian energy infrastructure, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Also, Western weapon depots [in Ukraine] were hit," the ministry said in a report.

Battlegroup South takes up better positions, inflicting 660 enemy casualties

Russia’s Battlegroup South took up better forward edge positions, causing Ukrainian forces to sustain roughly 660 casualties, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Also, the enemy lost two IFVs, eight cars, two 152mm D-20 howitzers, a 152 mm Msta-B towed howitzer, a US-supplied 105mm M119 gun, a British-made 105 mm L-119 howitzer and a Nota electronic warfare system, the ministry specified.

Battlegroup North hits manpower of 8 Ukrainian brigades, repels 5 counterattacks

Units from Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a report.

Also, the Russian units struck the manpower and equipment of eight Ukrainian brigades as they pushed deeper into the enemy’s defense lines.

Russian air defenses down 62 Ukrainian drones, 14 HIMARS rockets, three Hammer bombs

Russian air defense forces downed 62 Ukrainian drones, 14 HIMARS rockets and three Hammer bombs in the past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a report.

"Air defense systems downed 62 unmanned aerial vehicles, 14 US-supplied HIMARS multiple launch rockets and three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs over the past day," the ministry specified.