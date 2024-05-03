Accusations of Russia's use of chemical weapons 'unfounded' — Russian mission to OPCW

THE HAGUE, May 3. /TASS/. Russia has destroyed all its stockpiles of toxic substances, accusations against it in the use of chemical weapons are groundless, the Russian permanent mission to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said.

"The [US] accusations of Russia's use of chemical weapons are unfounded," the mission said in a statement on its X page. "Activities of the US discredit the OPCW and aim to replace international law such as the CWC with a rules-based order," the Russian diplomats pointed out.

Earlier, the US State Department said that Russia allegedly used chloropicrin against the Ukrainian armed forces. The corresponding statement was referenced by the press service of the State Department in connection with the introduction by Washington of a new package of sanctions against Moscow. On this basis, the US imposed sanctions against Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) Protection Troops. In addition, the Research Institute of Applied Acoustics and the 48th Central Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry were sanctioned.

During a videoconference on April 26, Russian Ambassador to The Hague and Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin said that the Ukrainian military had used chemical munitions, and Washington and its satellites were not only ready to justify the chemical crimes of the Kiev nationalists in every possible way, but also directly drafted scenarios for the use of toxic substances in the combat zone.