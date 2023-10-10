US coalition violated Syrian airspace three times in past day — Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Two Rafale fighter jets and one MQ-1C unmanned aerial vehicle violated the Syrian airspace in the Al-Tanf zone in the past day, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said on Tuesday.

"Three violations, committed by a pair of Rafale fighter jets and one MQ-1C multirole unmanned aerial vehicle of the coalition were registered in the Al-Tanf area [over the past 24 hours]," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said.

He emphasized that that such actions create dangerous precedents for air accidents or incidents and escalate the general situation in Syria’s airspace.

In a separate development, the Russian Reconciliation Center registered nine shelling attacks on Syrian positions, performed by the Jabhat Al-Nusra and the Islamic Party of Turkestan terrorist groups (both outlawed in Russia). One of them took place in the Aleppo governorate, and eight - in the Idlib governorate.

According to the center’s report, one Syrian serviceman was killed by sniper fire targeting Syrian troops deployed near the settlement of Milaja in the Idlib governorate. Another serviceman was wounded in a mortar attack near the settlement of Urum al-Sughra in the Aleppo governorate.