US decision to provide Kiev with depleted uranium shells harbinger of 'bad news' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called the United States' decision to supply the Kiev regime with depleted uranium shells "very bad news."

Peskov recalled in this regard that such shells had been "actively used in Yugoslavia."

"The use of these shells had very sad consequences, recognized even by international organizations," the Kremlin spokesman told the media. He emphasized that the responsibility for the consequences of the use of depleted uranium shells "will lie entirely on the United States of America, which has made such a decision."

"Everyone should be aware of this," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

He highlighted the fact that the use of such projectiles had previously "pushed up the number of people suffering from cancer and other diseases."

"These consequences are also seen in subsequent generations of those who remained in the areas where these weapons were used or were otherwise exposed to their effects," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon announced another $175-mln military aid package for Kiev, which for the first time will include depleted uranium shells for Abrams tanks. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told a news briefing that the new support package contained artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons and air defense systems. She specified that the Abrams tanks would arrive in Ukraine soon.