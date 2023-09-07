Risk grows of open military clash erupting among nuclear powers in Asia-Pacific — diplomat

BISHKEK, September 7. /TASS/. The built-up potential for conflict between nuclear powers is threatening to erupt into an open military confrontation in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The military and political situation in the world continues to deteriorate. The built-up potential for conflict, including the potential for a conflict between nuclear powers, if not resolved in time, has already led to an extremely acute crisis in the Euro-Atlantic region and is threatening to escalate into an open military confrontation in the Asia-Pacific region," he told reporters on the sidelines of a regional seminar titled "Strengthening the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Regime."

In this regard, he pointed out that progress in nuclear disarmament and nuclear arms control is impossible without respecting the principle of equal and indivisible security. In practice, however, according to the diplomat, the opposite is happening.