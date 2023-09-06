Over 36,000 people take part in US bioweapons program — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. More than 36,000 people participate in the US biological weapons program, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said.

Speaking about the interview of US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with political commentator Tucker Carlson, the defense official said: "During the interview we learned that up to 36,000 people are involved in the US bioweapons program." "At the same time, [the US government] is hiding the list of BSL-3 and BSL-4 isolation levels where such research is being conducted," he pointed out.

According to Kirillov, it is important to pay attention to the statements of the American politician about the functioning of the biological facilities controlled by the Pentagon on the territory of Ukraine. The defense official quoted the presidential candidate: "We have biolaboratories in Ukraine because we are developing biological weapons, and these biological weapons use various kinds of new synthetically bred strains, as well as CRISPR technologies and genetic engineering techniques that were not available to previous generations."

He added that such statements prove the illegality of the US military-biological activities and demand a legal assessment followed by an independent and impartial investigation.