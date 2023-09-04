Russian forces destroy nearly company of Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West (BW) destroyed nearly a company of Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction, BW Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS.

"Air defense forces destroyed two Furia and Valkyrie aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, using the Tor air defense system near the localities of Tavolzhanka and Nikolayevka. The enemy lost nearly a company as well as a pickup truck and a minivan," he said.

In addition, Zybinsky said, a US-made M777 towed howitzer and two mortar crews were wiped out in counterbattery fire near the settlements of Sheikovka and Krakhmalnoye.