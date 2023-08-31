Another rotation of IAEA inspectors takes place at Zaporozhye nuke plant

MELITOPOL, August 31. /TASS/. Another rotation of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was held at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the nuclear facility’s Telegram channel said.

"Today, at the Zaporozhye NPP, another rotation of observers from a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency took place. The mission includes five inspectors. Their task, as before, is to observe and assess the plant’s security status," its statement said.

The IAEA experts have been present at the nuclear power plant since September 1, 2022, following IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s first visit to the facility.

Located in Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear facility, with roughly 6GW of capacity, is the largest of its kind in Europe. Russia took control of the plant on February 28, 2022, in the first days of its special military operation in Ukraine. Since then, units of the Ukrainian army have periodically conducted shelling both of residential districts in nearby Energodar and the premises of the nuclear plant itself, by means of drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).