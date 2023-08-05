Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian assault groups west of Zaporozhye Region’s Orekhov

MELITOPOL, August 5. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have destroyed three Ukrainian assault groups west of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, Acting Governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported.

According to him, the Ukrainian strike group tried to attack the Russian positions in the Rabotino area. "At the same time, our aerial reconnaissance detected the concentration of three assault groups to the west of Orekhov. All groups were destroyed, the remaining Ukrainian fighters withdrew in the northern direction," he wrote on his Telegram channel.