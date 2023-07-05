Ukraine became good testing ground for Western weapons — Defense Minister

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The hostilities in Ukraine allowed Western allies to test their weapons in a direct clash with Russian ones, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov told the Financial Times.

He noted that Kiev’s Western allies "can actually see if their weapons work, how efficiently they work and if they need to be upgraded."

"For the military industry of the world, you can’t invent a better testing ground," Reznikov sad.

He stated that this process is being carefully monitored by all interested sides, including India and China, as well as countries that buy weapons from Russia.

The Ukrainian Defense Minister admitted that Kiev’s partners have to constantly look for countermeasures, because Russian military specialists learn how to counter Western vehicles. He noted that GPS-guided artillery shells and MLRS rockets are precise, but Russian forces have serious electronic warfare systems and have means to jam guidance signals.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times cites Ukrainian military expert Pyotr Pyatakov, who noted that active combat use of artillery systems that are in use in NATO countries has made it possible to reveal a number of flaws. According to the expert, unlike Soviet guns, Western-made artillery requires a break after two or three minutes of constant fire.