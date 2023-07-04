Drone attacks on Moscow 'may happen', Kiev says

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Andrey Yusov, spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR), commenting on a drone attack in Moscow this morning said that "things like that happen."

"If one talks about Moscow, then, of course, we are traditionally not commenting on this but things like that happen," he said during a TV marathon adding that "something may hit Moscow, it may happen."

As Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said earlier, on Tuesday morning, the capital was attacked by several drones with all of them downed by air defense systems. There were no casualties. For security reasons, some incoming flights to Vnukovo Airport were redirected to other airports. Later, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Ukrainian drones that attacked the New Moscow urban district were destroyed. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova branded the incident as a terror attack on civilian infrastructure by the Kiev regime.