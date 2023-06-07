Rapid Support Forces broke into Chinese embassy in Khartoum — Sudan’s MFA

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces broke into the Chinese embassy in Khartoum, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, the Al-Hadath television channel reported.

"The Rapid Support Forces broke into the embassies of China and Palestine, as well as the private residence of the Omani ambassador," the statement said. "Supporters of the RSF also hijacked several cars belonging to Chinese diplomatic staff."

The Foreign Ministry also said the RSF subjected some employees of the Palestinian embassy to "torture."

The foreign ministries of China, Oman, and Palestine have not yet commented on the report. Earlier, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry accused the RSF of attacking the diplomatic missions of Qatar, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Uganda and South Sudan in Khartoum. The RSF have so far rejected all accusations of attacks on the embassies, stating that diplomatic missions in the capital are under RSF protection.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (also known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council. The main points of contention between the two military organizations are related to the timeline and methods of forming unified armed forces of Sudan, as well as who should become the commander-in-chief of the army: a career military officer, which is an option supported by al-Burhan, or an elected civilian president, as Dagalo insists. On April 15, armed clashes between the rival military factions erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum. There have been several attempts to establish a ceasefire since then. According to Sudanese doctors, at least 850 civilians have been killed since the start of the hostilities.