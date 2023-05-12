Russia’s Baltic Fleet to receive four new warships this year, says Navy chief

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Four new warships, including those armed with Kalibr cruise missiles, will join Russia’s Baltic Fleet this year, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov told a scientific and practical conference in honor of the Fleet’s 320th anniversary on Friday.

"Today the Baltic Fleet has large significance for ensuring Russia’s security in the western strategic area. It will be replenished with new combat ships in a planned manner. This year, four ships, including those armed with Kalibr cruise missiles, will join its combat inventory," Russia’s Defense Ministry quoted the Navy chief as saying in a statement.

During the scientific and practical conference, the Navy chief also approved the acceptance certificate of the latest corvette Merkury that had successfully passed state tests in the Baltic Sea and will operate in the Russian Black Sea Fleet.