PMC Wagner assault units liberate two districts in Artyomovsk

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Assault units of the Wagner private military company liberated two districts in the city of Artyomovsk within 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on the special military operation in Ukraine on Sunday.

"Wagner assault units liberated two districts in the northwestern and southeastern parts of the city of Artyomovsk in the direction of Donetsk," Konashenkov said.

According to the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, the airborne forces contained the enemy's actions on the flanks of the assault detachments.