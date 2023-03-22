Shells with depleted uranium to limit Ukraine’s agricultural capabilities — Lavrov

SOCHI, March 22. /TASS/. The use of munitions with depleted uranium will dramatically reduce Ukrainian capabilities of producing high quality food, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the press conference with his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed.

"The use of munitions with depleted uranium will sharply reduce, if keeps at all, capabilities of Ukraine to make high quality non-contaminated food," Lavrov said.

UK Defense Minister Annabel Goldie said earlier that the United Kingdom would supply Ukraine with depleted uranium shells with the increased power to pierce armor.