Russia says its forces foiled Ukrainian attack on Russian positions near Donetsk

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov on Saturday said Russian forces foiled an attempted attack on Russian positions by Ukraine’s 110th mechanized brigade and 79th paratrooper brigade near Donetsk.

"An attempted attack on Russian positions by Ukraine’s 110th mechanized brigade and 79th paratrooper brigade has been foiled on the Donetsk axis in the area of the settlements of Krasnogorovka and Georgiyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said.

According to the spokesman, the enemy’s losses as a result of return fire reached up to 50 killed and wounded Ukrainian servicemen, and a tank and an automobile were destroyed.