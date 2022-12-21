Artificial intelligence to be used in army decision-making — Putin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The proactive use of artificial intelligence technologies is needed at all levels of decision-making in the army, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The command and communication system requires improvement in order to support the stability and efficiency of troop management under any conditions. To this end, artificial intelligence technologies should be used more actively at all levels of decision-making," Putin said.

Experience, including in recent months, reveals that armament systems operating quickly and almost automatically are the most efficient, he noted.