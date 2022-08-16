Medvedev praised Russian defense capability after touring military equipment display

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday said, after touring a military equipment display at Patriot Park, he was confident in Russia’s high defense capabilities.

"I have visited the international military-technical forum Army 2022. Equipment and technologies demonstrated at the outdoor and indoor areas of the exhibition allow us to say with confidence that the defense capability of our country is at a high level," the official said on Telegram following the visit.

He inspected the tank Armata, combat modules "Bumerang-Burevestnik", "Typhoon-U-BM", "Typhoon-VDV-BM" and others, and also visited the Roscosmos pavilion.

The forum opened on August 15 and will last until August 21. As part of it, 300 events are planned to be held at the Patriot park, at the Alabino training ground, the Kubinka airfield, and in all military districts and the Northern Fleet, in total happening across more than 30 regions of Russia. Military delegations from more than 70 countries will take part in the forum.