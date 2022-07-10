Russia says its aerospace forces destroyed Ukrainian troops, equipment in 16 locations

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov on Sunday said Russian aerospace forces destroyed troops and military equipment in 16 areas across Ukraine.
"Russian aerospace forces destroyed over the past day the following targets: three command posts in the districts of Soledar, Minkovka and Bakhmut of the Donetsk People's Republic, manpower and military equipment in 16 areas, including such that’s part of the nationalist formation Kraken in the Kharkov region," he said.