Kiev building up troops in Donbass conflict zone is dangerous opportunism, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The fact that Ukraine is building up its forces in the conflict zone in Donbass causes concern that Kiev is inclined to resolve the problem by using force, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday, branding such actions by the Ukrainian leadership as dangerous opportunism.

"Russia cannot undertake any measures on de-escalation. We saw reports that over 120,000 servicemen have been concentrated near the conflict zone. It is precisely this that causes our apprehensions that sentiment favoring the resolution by force may prevail in Kiev. This is very dangerous opportunism," he said in response to a request to comment on this information and a question on whether Russia could undertake measures on de-escalation.

The Kremlin official also pointed out that this is happening against the background of NATO stepping up unscheduled drills which Russia cannot ignore. "All of this is accompanied by NATO’s encouraging unplanned drills and exercises in other compositions. All of this, of course, causes deep concern because this is happening in the immediate proximity of our borders," he said.