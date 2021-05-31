Russian tech firm to develop helicopter engine’s aircraft version

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The United Engine Corporation (UEC) within the state tech corporation Rostec plans to create an aircraft version of the VK-1600V engine developed for helicopters, Chief Designer of UEC-Klimov (part of the UEC) Vsevolod Yeliseyev told TASS on Monday.

"An application is available, and the project of the engine’s aircraft version, VK-1600S, is beginning. This version is intended to be mounted on local airlines’ passenger and transport planes," he said.

The work on the VK-1600V helicopter engine began in late 2019. It is being developed for the Ka-62 advanced multi-purpose helicopter. Today there are no domestic engines of these dimensions in the country. A VK-1600V engine demonstrator is expected to be on display at the MAKS-2021 international aerospace show.