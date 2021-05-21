Russian, Kazakh warships hold live-fire exercise in joint Caspian drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 21. /TASS/. A joint group of Russian and Kazakh combat ships held artillery firings against the targets that simulated a notional enemy’s warships during naval drills in the Caspian Sea, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Friday.

The maneuvers kicked off on May 18 and will last through May 24 at the Russian and Kazakh naval training ranges located in the middle part of the Caspian Sea, the press office said in a statement.

"A group of Caspian Flotilla ships of the Southern Military District and the Navy of the Republic of Kazakhstan successfully held artillery firings at the naval practice ranges. The crews of the ships of both countries conducted a set of artillery firings against the targets simulating the notional enemy’s warships in the course of the new stage of the joint operations for protecting and defending maritime economic facilities, providing security of shipping and fighting international terrorism," the statement says.

The group of the Russian and Kazakh combat ships also practiced repelling attacks by small-size targets and air defense, joint maneuvering and communications among ships, the press office reported.