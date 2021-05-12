Russian Navy frigate sets off for Russia’s northwest to test breakthrough missile weapons

MURMANSK, May 12. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s lead frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov has set off for Severodvinsk in Russia’s northwest to continue tests of advanced missile armaments, the Northern Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The warship has entered the Barents Sea and headed eastward along the Kola Peninsula coast. The frigate is expected to arrive at the Belomorsk naval base tomorrow. In Severodvinsk, the warship will take part in the final stages of the tests of breakthrough missile weapons," the press office said in a statement.

On May 8-9, the Admiral Gorshkov took part in the festivities on the occasion of WWII Victory Day. The frigate was anchored at the berth of the Murmansk Marine Terminal. The warship of this class was unveiled to the public for the first time. All those who wished so could go aboard the warship, which had been the first in the world to test-fire hypersonic missile weapons. About 9,000 Murmansk residents visited the frigate over the two days of its anchorage.