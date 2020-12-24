Frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov launches cruise missile Uran for the first time

"The frigate has for the first time successfully launched a cruise missile of the anti-ship system Uran, installed in the process of the frigate’s upgrade," the news release runs.

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet’s upgraded frigate The Marshal Shaposhnikov has test-fired the anti-ship cruise missile Uran for the first time, the fleet’s press service said on Thursday.

The Marshal Shaposhnikov underwent repairs and upgrade at the Dalzavod shipyards in Vladivostok.

On December 15, the Dalzavod’s press service said the frigate had departed for the Sea of Japan for testing missile and artillery systems.

In the process of the upgrade the anti-submarine ship The Marshal Shaposhnikov of project 1155 was converted into a frigate - a universal ship capable of fighting against ground, surface and underwater targets. It was armed with advanced missile systems Kalibr-NK and Uran and the newest artillery systems. The ship’s firepower increased several times.

The Marshal Shaposhnikov began to be laid at the Yantar shipyard in Kaliningrad in 1983. Currently the ship is in the final phase of profound overhaul and upgrade at the repair center Dalzavod. This is the first-ever project of this scale in Russia. The frigate’s life cycle will be prolonged by ten years.