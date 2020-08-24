Russia developing submillimeter radar to detect swarm of low-flying drones

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 24. /TASS/. Russia is developing a submillimeter radar capable of detecting a swarm of low-flying drones, RTI CEO Pavel Laptayev told TASS on the sidelines of the Army-2020 international military and technical forum on Monday.

"As part of the work on its own initiative, the company has developed a technological base of the millimeter and terahertz wave bands to cope with the tasks of detecting a swarm of low-flying drones and identifying them with the help of neural networks," the chief executive said.

The submillimeter radar will help spot and track small targets because this wave band has an increased spatial resolution compared to the centimeter range, he explained.

Small drones are considered as a serious threat because they can go unnoticed by conventional radars, especially when flying at low altitudes and at a low speed. For instance, drones laden with explosives attacked Saudi Aramco’s two largest refineries overnight to September 14, 2019. The blasts and fires caused by the strike sent the world’s biggest oil exporter’s daily extraction down from 9.8 million barrels per day to 4.1 million barrels per day.

The Army-2020 international military and technical forum opened on the territory of the Russian Armed Forces’ Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center near Moscow on August 23 and will run through August 29.

Some weapons are to be demonstrated at the Alabino training ground, the Kubinka aerodrome and the Ashuluk practice range in the Astrakhan Region. Representatives of about 100 countries are planning to attend the forum.

Over 1,500 companies and enterprises will demonstrate about 28,000 exhibits. Almost 700 advanced weapon systems will be demonstrated in the static and dynamic displays at the Army-2020 forum.