Russian Su-27 fighter intercepts US spy plane over Black Sea

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The air defense quick reaction alert forces of Russia’s Southern Military District shadowed a US P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea, the National Defense Control Center reported on Friday.

The Russian airspace control systems detected an air target over the neutral waters of the Black Sea on July 24, 2020, the Center said.

"A Su-27 fighter of the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to intercept the target," the statement says.

The Russian fighter’s crew identified the target as a US P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance plane. After the US plane moved away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its airbase. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the National Defense Control Center said.

"The entire flight of the Russian Su-27 plane proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace," the Center said.

Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported a similar case over the Black Sea on July 23. A Russian Su-27 fighter was also scrambled to intercept a US P-8A Poseidon spy aircraft.