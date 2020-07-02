Motorized infantry holds large-scale drills with live-fire exercise in Volga area

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Large-scale tactical drills with a live-fire exercise took place at the Mulino training range in the Nizhny Novgorod Region in the Volga area, the press office of Russia’s Western Military District reported on Thursday.

"Under the tactical scenario, over 700 personnel practiced operations to thwart an offensive by a notional enemy’s overwhelming forces at the training range, which also involved about 150 items of armament, military and special hardware," the press office said in a statement.

During a training battle, the personnel aboard BTR-82A armored personnel carriers hit the targets that simulated the armor, which was providing support for an offensive by notional terrorists’ explosive-laden vehicles. The motor rifle personnel eliminated the manpower and light armored vehicles from the armored personnel carriers’ 30mm guns and also from 125mm guns of T-72BA tanks with the support of RPG-7B grenade launchers, the statement says.

Special attention was also paid to maneuverable defense and anti-drone measures, the press office said.