Russian defense chief orders armed forces to monitor deployment of US missiles

"We need to carry out a profound analysis of potential military threats and outline the measures on improving the armed forces. The results of these efforts will be taken into account when drafting the country’s defense plan for the years 2021-2025," he said on Friday, opening a teleconference on the main spheres of activity of the Russian Defense Ministry for the year 2020.

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has tasked the Russian military with monitoring the deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles by the US.

"We need to monitor the deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles by the United States of America," Shoigu stressed when outlining the year’s goals.

He also noted that the Russian Strategic Missile Forces must carry out steady re-equipment with the Avangard and Yars missiles, while the nuclear navy forces must begin deployment of the Borei-A strategic missiles.

The minister added that the key objectives for the upcoming period had been determined by Russian President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin. "In December, during the expanded session of the Defense Ministry top brass, we summed up the armed forces’ performance in 2019. The commander-in-chief commended the development of the army and fleet, outlining the key objectives for the upcoming period," the minister said.