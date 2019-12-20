Russian shipbuilders to deliver latest Project 955A nuclear-powered sub to Navy

"The enterprise is preparing the latest strategic fourth-generation missile-carrying submarine Knyaz Vladimir for its delivery to the Navy and also for rolling out the Project Yasen-M nuclear-powered submarine Novosibirsk from the slipway," the chief executive said on the eve of the Shipyard’s 80th anniversary that will be celebrated on December 21.

SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, December 20. /TASS/. The Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) is preparing the Project 955A (Borei-A) nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir for its delivery to the Navy, Shipyard CEO Mikhail Budnichenko told TASS on Friday.

Shipbuilders to deliver four nuclear-powered subs to Russian Navy in 2020

The Sevmash Shipyard continues building two groupings of fourth-generation nuclear-powered submarines. Also, the Shipyard signed a contract at the Army-2019 international arms show on the delivery of two more Yasen-M submarines to the Navy, the chief executive informed.

During the state trials in October, the nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir successfully test-fired a Bulava seaborne ballistic missile, Budnichenko noted.

"This year, we have had another grand event: on April 23, we rolled out the nuclear-powered sub Belgorod from the workshop. Next year, the vessel is due to be delivered to the Navy," he went on.

The Knyaz Vladimir is the improved Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser. It represents the fourth generation of nuclear-powered subs built for the Russian Navy.

Compared to the first three Borei-class submarines — the Yuri Dolgoruky, the Alexander Nevsky and the Vladimir Monomakh — the Knyaz Vladimir is less noisy and features improved maneuvering, depth and armament control systems.