Shipbuilders to deliver four nuclear-powered subs to Russian Navy in 2020

SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, December 20. /TASS/. The Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) plans to deliver four nuclear-powered submarines to the Russian Navy in 2020, Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko told TASS on Friday.

"In 2020, we are due to deliver four nuclear-powered submarines to the Navy: the nuclear-powered sub Belgorod, the Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser Knyaz Oleg and also two Project 885M multirole nuclear-powered subs Kazan and Novosibirsk," the chief executive said on the eve of the Shipyard’s 80th anniversary that will be celebrated on December 21.

In September, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko spoke about the ministry’s plans to receive these submarines next year.

A source in the Russian Defense Ministry earlier told TASS that the Navy would receive six submarines at once next year for the first time since 1992, including the four subs mentioned by Deputy Defense Minister Krivoruchko and also two diesel-electric vessels (the Project 636.3 submarine Volkhov and the Project 677 first serial-produced sub Kronshtadt).