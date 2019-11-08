Russian missile cruiser pays visit to Equatorial Guinea

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov performing long-distance deployment missions in the Atlantic Ocean made a business call at the port of Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea, the Northern Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov performing long-distance deployment missions in the central Atlantic has made a business call at the port of Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea situated on the Bioko Island in the Gulf of Guinea," the press office said in a statement.

"The Russian cruiser will stay at the port for several days. Over this time, the Northern Fleet’s sailors will replenish food supplies and make sightseeing tours of the city. Also, a number of protocol meetings of the deployment’s commanding officer and the cruiser’s commander with official representatives of the receiving side has been planned," the statement says.

Upon completing its business call at the port of Malabo, the missile cruiser will meet with the Northern Fleet’s group of support vessels comprising the tanker Vyazma and the rescue tug SB-406, which made a business call at the port of Praia in the Republic of Cabo Verde.

The missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov left the Northern Fleet’s main naval base of Severomorsk on July 3 to take part in Russia’s main naval parade in St. Petersburg. After the parade, the cruiser’s crew took part in the Russian Navy’s Ocean Shield-2019 large-scale drills. Over the period of two months, the warship held a series of drills in the Mediterranean and visited Algeria, Egypt, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus. Since it embarked on its long-distance deployment, the missile cruiser has covered a distance of more than 23,000 nautical miles.