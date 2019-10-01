Pacific Fleet’s combat ships leave Vladivostok for long voyage to Asia-Pacific Region

VLADIVOSTOK, October 1. /TASS/. A group of the Pacific Fleet’s combat ships has left Vladivostok on Tuesday for a long voyage to the Asia-Pacific Region, the fleet’s press service reported.

"Today a group of the Pacific Fleet’s ships consisting of the Pacific Fleet’s guards missile flagship Varyag of the Order of Nakhimov, the large antisubmarine ship Admiral Panteleyev and the medium sea tanker Pechenga has left Vladivostok and embarked on far-voyage tasks in the Asia-Pacific Region," the press service reported.

The voyage will last three months. During this time the ships will carry out drills and training at sea and visit a number of foreign ports.