Russia plans to sign contracts worth billions of dollars after MAKS-2019 - Rosoboronexport

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport plans to sign contracts on exporting Russian planes, helicopters and air defense systems to the tune of several billion of dollars after the MAKS-2019 aerospace show, CEO of Russia’s arms exporter Alexander Mikheyev said on Sunday.

"I have no doubt that the key outcome of MAKS-2019 will be new contracts on supplying Russian planes, helicopters and air defense systems abroad. The successful implementation of just those projects that we discussed with partners these August days will bring Russian enterprises several billion of dollars," Mikheyev said.

Since the beginning of 2019, Russia has supplied military goods to the tune of $8.5 bln, with half of these deliveries accounting for aviation and air defense systems, he noted. Russia’s portfolio of orders for supplies of military goods traditionally amounts to nearly $50 bln.

During the MAKS-2019 aerospace show in Zhukovsky near Moscow on August 27-September 1, Rosoboronexport held more than 200 talks, consultations and technical presentations for foreign delegates. The show featured fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets, Su-35 multirole fighter jets, Yak-130 jet trainer, Ilyushin Il-76 strategic airlifter, Mi-35M helicopter, modernized Mi-28 and Mi-171 helicopters, Pantsir S-1, Buk-M2 and Tor-M2 missile systems.

According to Rosoboronexport, foreign customers have shown great interest in the Su-57 after the aerospace show.