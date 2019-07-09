Russia testing experimental robotic combat platform

"Currently, the project’s first stage is nearing completion. During this stage, two tracked experimental robotic platforms were assembled and launched into operation," the chief executive said.

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian specialists have assembled and are testing two experimental prototypes of the Marker combat unmanned ground vehicle, CEO of the Advanced Research Fund Andrei Grigoryev told TASS on Tuesday.

The Marker is primarily an experimental platform to test advanced ground robotic technologies: autonomous control, group interactions, artificial vision and navigation, he specified.

The control system mounted on this combat robot allows operating in a regime close to real time, automatically laying the route and bypassing obstacles. The Russian specialists have developed algorithms and programmed modules making it possible to detect various targets.

The Marker robotic platform is a joint project of the Advanced Research Fund and Android Technology NGO (the developer of the Fedor humanoid robot). The Marker combat robot is expected to lay the basis for testing the joint interaction of ground robots, unmanned aerial vehicles and Special Forces. The Marker is positioned as a building kit for creating future warfare models.