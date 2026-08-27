Ukrainian forces strike dry spent nuclear fuel storage facility at Zaporozhye NPP

MELITOPOL, August 27. /TASS/. A drone operated by the Ukrainian armed forces has attacked the dry spent nuclear fuel storage facility at the Zaporozhjye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the plant reported on its Max channel.

"On August 26, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which is part of Rosatom, was attacked by a drone operated by the Ukrainian armed forces. The target of the attack was the dry spent nuclear fuel storage facility. No significant damage was recorded as a result of the attack. No personnel were injured," the ZNPP reported.

No environmental impact was recorded as a result of the attack, and radiation levels at the plant’s site and in the surrounding area are normal.

"It must be emphasized, however, that an attack on a spent nuclear fuel storage facility is an extremely dangerous and unacceptable act, the consequences of which--in the event of damage to the facility’s infrastructure--could be severe. Any impact on the systems and structures ensuring the safe storage of spent nuclear fuel poses a potential threat to nuclear and radiation safety," the statement reads.

The plant’s staff is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safe operation of the Zaporozhye NPP.