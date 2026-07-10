Burundi, Russia discuss investments in chemical plants — republic’s foreign minister

BUJUMBURA /Burundi/, July 10. /TASS/. Burundi and Russia have discussed the possibility of investing in chemical plants in the republic, as well as cooperation in the energy sector, Burundian Foreign Minister Edouard Bizimana told a news conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The situation in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is affecting the African continent, including Burundi, the minister said, adding that the parties discussed cooperation in the energy sector and potential investments in chemical plants that would help avoid transportation issues arising from the challenging international situation.

The parties discussed ways to find alternative financing mechanisms for joint projects, he added. "We agreed on the need to seek new ways to improve the situation," Bizimana said.

Sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries are creating obstacles for the shipment of goods to Burundi, he noted. "There are certain Western countries that are imposing sanctions on Russia, thereby blocking the transit of goods to Burundi. In this situation, we are discussing alternative options to avoid this problem," the minister said.