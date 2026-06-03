Trump says oil prices will stabilize after Iran conflict ends — New York Post

NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes oil prices will stabilize after the war with Iran is finished.

"We want low gasoline. <…> I had it down to $1.85 per gallon (3.785 liters - TASS) <...> just before the war [with Iran] started," he said in an interview with The New York Post.

According to the American leader, the price of oil will drop to pre-war levels "as soon as it [Iran conflict] ends."

"Everyone said it was going to be $300, $400 a barrel, it’s $98 a barrel but that’s not a big price to pay if you look at the possibility of them (Iran - TASS) having a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

The price of Brent crude oil futures for delivery in August 2026 on London's ICE exchange rose above $98 per barrel on Wednesday for the first time since May 28 of this year. Meanwhile, the price of WTI crude oil futures for delivery in July 2026 rose by 2.25% to $95.87 per barrel.