Georgian PM calls for resetting relations with US based on principle of justice

TBILISI, June 2. /TASS/. Georgia’s authorities are ready to reset their relations with the United States but insist that this should be done on the basis of the principle of justice, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"You know what our approach is like. Our stance is that we are ready to start anew our strategic partnership with the United States with a concrete roadmap. This is what we want. I would like to underscore that another of our main approaches is that these new relations, the reset in our ties, should rest on the principle of justice," he said.

According to Kobakhidze, it was the previous US administration’s unfair approach that led to the degradation of relations between Georgia and the United States. "What has been spoiled by injustice can be corrected by a fair approach based on mutual trust. This is what we call our American colleagues for," he added.

Relations between Tbilisi and Washington became strained in 2024 after Georgia passed a law on foreign agents. Following the Georgian prime minister’s November 28, 2024 statement on freezing the process of launching accession talks with the European Union, the US Department of State suspended strategic partnership with the country. Before Donald Trump took office as president of the United States, Georgia’s authorities had been saying that they were hoping for a change of power in the United States and a reset in relations with Washington. The Georgian leadership has also been saying that it is awaiting reciprocal steps from the United States.